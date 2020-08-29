Expedite inspection of women, child care homes: Satyavathi Rathod

By | Published: 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Saturday directed the officials of her department to complete the inspection of all the women and child care homes in and around Hyderabad, and submit a detailed report on their operations before August 31. The officials were instructed to inspect the women and child care homes in the wake of the Ameenpur incident a few days ago where a minor orphan girl was alleged raped repeatedly, leading to her death.

In a video conference with the officials here, the Minister sought to know the reasons that were compelling the parents to admit their children in these child care homes and orphanages. She wanted the officials to admit all such children with parents into the government residential schools, in case they are aged above six years and also provide necessary help to children who are aged below six years, through local Anganwadi centres.

She also asked the officials to investigate the motto of the managements of these women and child care centres and initiate necessary action against those who were resorting to irregularities and illegal activities. Apart from serving notices, the authorities will also close such homes. The Minister also inquired about a case filed by a woman in the Panjagutta police station alleging that 139 persons raped her and asked the officials to prepare a plan to initiate necessary action in such cases on behalf of the department.

In the wake of September month being observed as nutrition month, Satyavathi Rathod asked the authorities to have special focus on the health of pregnant women, mothers and infants. She suggested for developing kitchen gardens in Anganwadi centres and assured all support in this regard. With increasing number of cases at Sakhi centres, she directed the officials to appoint Women and Child Welfare Officer at these Sakhi centres.

