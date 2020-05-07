Expedite lifting of water from KLIS, Eatala tells officials

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Peddapalli: Health Minister Eatala Rajender instructed officials on Thursday to speed up the works to draw an additional three tmc of water from link-I of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The Minister directed the engineers and agencies to take steps to bring three tmc water to Yellampalli reservoir before the monsoon began. Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, a team led by Rajender inspected the ongoing works of drawing additional tmc water from link-I of Kaleshwaram project.

The team members, who reached Medigadda by helicopter, inspected the works at Laxmi (Medigadda) pump house and Saraswathi (Annaram) pump house. Later, they visited Parvathi (Goliwada) pump house, where the Minister held a review meeting with officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajender said earlier, construction of irrigation projects used to take years. However, the Telangana government completed the biggest lift irrigation project, Kaleshwaram, in a record time.

He instructed officials to complete works to draw three tmc water to Yellampalli from link-I of Kaleshwaram project. Advising officials to take advises from irrigation experts, he instructed authorities to prepare plans to bring required pumps and motors from foreign countries.

According to weathermen, the water flow in the river would be started in the month of June, he said and asked officials to complete as much works as possible by that time. The works of fixation of motors and pumps should be done simultaneously.

Electricity officials were asked to arrange additional electricity lines, transformers and substations to draw and pump water. Engineers informed the minister that works have been delayed due to the shortfall of workers. They assured to speed up works since lockdown has gradually been relaxed.

Motors and pumps required for Link-I will be arrived by June first week. Fixing of two pumps would be completed by June 15 and fixation and commission of four pump would be completed by July 15. Engineers assured to take 2.5 tmc water to Yellampally by June and 3 tmc by August.

It is learnt that Chief Minister enquired about the progress of works.

Minister along with CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajath Kumar, Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar, Kaleshwarm project Engineer-in-Chif Venkateshwalu, Mega Engineering and Infrastructure Limited MD Krishna Reddy, lift irrigation expert Penta Reddy and others visited the project.

Eatala inspects Kannepalli pumphouse

Health Minister Eatala Rajender directed the officials to complete all the pending works at the Laxmi pump house to ensure lifting of the water at the maximum level before the onset of monsoon. The Minister visited the pumphouse on Thursday and took stock of the progress of the works.

The team was received by Collector MD Abdul Azeem and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singh. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) ENC Nallu Venkateshwarlu has appraised the Minister and the officials about the progress of the works and problems created by the lockdown. “KLIS is the lifeline of the State. Since installation of some machinery is pending due to the halting of the transportation in the wake of the lockdown, the works should be expedited immediately after lifting of the lockdown and they should be completed by monsoon,” Eatala said. After enquiring with the District Collector about the progress of the paddy procurement in the district, the Minister has directed the Collector to ensure that the millers would not lessen the weight of the paddy in the name of wastage (Talu).

Responding to the Minister’s, the Collector said he had been visiting the procurement centres regularly to monitor the situation. He also explained that a total of three Covid-19 cases were reported in the district. “Two of them have already been cured and discharged from the hospital. Following this, we have also lifted the only containment zone in Bhupalpally,” the Collector informed.

