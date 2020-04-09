Expedite Mallanna Sagar land acquisition: Harish Rao

By | Published: 11:27 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday appealed to the local public representatives to put in collective efforts with the revenue and irrigation department officials to expedite land acquisition pertaining to Left and Right bank canals of Mallanna Sagar project, distributary canals and minor canals.

Speaking at a review meeting with public representatives and officials in Siddipet, the Minister also reviewed the progress of packages 10 and 11 under Ranganayaka Sagar Project and Left and Right bank canals under the Mallanna Sagar project work.

Rao said that there was serious need to complete the land acquisition at Yellaipally, Vitalapur, Machapur, Gangapur, Chandlapur, Ramancha, Puduru, Chinnagundavelli, Burgupally, Ensanpally, Irkode, Venkatapur, Bandarupally, Yellareddypet, Ghanpur, and Tukkapur villages for minor canals which are intended to supply drinking water to the villages. The Minister asked the local public representatives to help the officials complete the process of land acquisition so that their villages can get Godavari water soon.

Terming the construction of Kaleshwaram Project, reservoirs and canals as a historical work in the history of Telangana, he urged them to play a vital role in completing such an important work. Since they were digging up canals to supply Godavari water to all the villages by filling lakes and irrigation tanks besides improving the groundwater table, Rao observed that the efforts they put in would change the face of the villages forever.

The Minister further instructed the officials to continue the works of all the important projects in Siddipet district even as they follow the guidelines of the lockdown. When the officials raised the need for 150 trucks of cement to continue the work for double bedroom houses, underground drainage in Siddipet, and drinking water works, Rao asked the Police to issue special passes to vehicles to help these departments to get the required cement. Additional Collector, M Padmakar, Municipal Chairman, Kadavergu Rajanarsu and others were present.

