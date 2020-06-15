Expedite pending works in Vikarabad district: KTR to officials

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao instructed the municipal commissioners concerned to expedite works taken up in the municipal towns of Vikarabad, Tandur and Parigi. He instructed the officials to take up pending works pertaining to parks, footpaths, roads, public toilets, crematoriums and other public utilities on a priority basis.

The Minister, who held a meeting on developmental activities in Kosgi and Kodangal towns during last week, reviewed the progress of works taken up in the municipalities of Vikarabad, Tandur and Parigi, at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, Rama Rao said that various development programmes were under way in all the municipalities across the State, which needed to be completed within fixed deadlines. He wanted the officials to expedite the pending works and also prepare proposals for taking up developmental activities to meet future needs in their respective municipalities as per their respective revenues and expenditures.

The Minister also wanted the elected representatives and the officials of Vikarabad district to take part in the Telangana Ku Haritha Haaram programme on a large scale in the wake of the onset of the monsoon season.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, MLC P Mahender Reddy, MLAs Anand, Rohit Reddy and Maheshwar Reddy, Vikarabad district collector Pausumi Basu along with the municipal chairpersons and municipal commissioners of the three municipalities, attended the meeting.

