Expedite pending works of Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme: Jagdish Reddy

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Wednesday instructed officials of the Irrigation department to complete pending works of Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The Minister, along with Devarakonda MLA Ravindra Kumar Naik, conducted a review meeting in Hyderabad with officials of irrigation department on the progress of Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme works.

He said the State government took up Singarajupally and Gottimukkala reservoirs as part of Dindi lift irrigation scheme. Reminding that 80 per cent of works of Singarajupally and Gottimukkala reservoirs were completed, he instructed the officials to expedite and complete the remaining works at the earliest. He also asked the officials to focus on increasing the ayacut under Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme. Once the reservoirs are completed, 41,000 acres in the area would get irrigation facility. Acquisition of 421 acres was completed for the purpose of Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Principal Secretary of Irrigation Rajith Kumar, Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar Rao and others were also attended the review meeting.

