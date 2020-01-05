Expedite rehabilitation works: Siddipet Collector

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Siddipet: District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy instructed the officials and contractor of Tuniki Bollaram Rehabilitation Colony located in Mulug Mandal in Siddipet district, to expedite the construction of the temple, school, anganwadi centre, vegetable market, health sub-centre, shopping complex and other structures.

Since the displaced under Kondapochamma Sagar were being shifted to the Tunki Bollaram R&R Colony, Reddy said that they need to be provided all the basic facilities at the colony to give no scope for any inconvenience to them. He instructed them to complete the works by January 18.

Reddy has appointed two Tahsildars to each-Mamidyala-Bilampur-Thandarupally villages, the three displaced villages, to ensure their safe shifting. Telangana government is constructing over 1,200 double-bedroom houses at Tunki Bollaram village of Mulug Mandal for the displaced under Konda Pochamma Project.

Meanwhile, the Collector has also instructed the officials to get the workforce from Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal to fast track the works at R&R Colony at Mutrajpally, where the government constructing houses for displaced under Mallanna Sagar. RDO, Vijayendar Reddy and others were present.

