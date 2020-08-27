Expedite works for three phase power supply to tribal villages: Satyavathi

By | Published: 6:50 pm

Hyderabad: Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Thursday directed officials to speed up provision of three-phase electricity to tribal villages in the State. She also announced a pilot project to provide milch cattle to tribals in Kodangal, Dornakal and Mahabubabad assembly segments and sought expeditious spending of Rs 163.67 crore under the Tribal Special Development Fund.

Reviewing tribal development through video conference from here, the Minister said all the villages that have only single phase current must be upgraded to three phase. She said that under Rural Electrification scheme, over 2,221 tribal villages were to be given three phase and Rs 117.82 crore had been sanctioned for this purpose. “Conversion into three phase was ordered by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao when the issue was brought to his notice. He ordered proposals to be submitted and directed officials to take up the work,” she said.

As per the proposals, Rs 300 crores was required to complete the project and out of that, Rs 117.82 crore has been released. She said that the government was ready to release the second phase of funds if the works pick up speed. However, NPDCL (Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd) authorities said that the works would be resumed after the rains recede in the State.

With regard to the pilot project of dairy development, she said that the Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao had adopted Kodangal constituency and promised the people of the segments that he would encourage dairy industry to provide self employment to local tribal youth. “Tribal department has completed the plans to distribute milch animals to the youth and the nodal agencies must complete the remaining work. Proposals worth Rs 10 crore have been kept ready for Kodangal, Dornakal and Mahbubabad segments, and works will start after approval by the finance department,” she informed. She said that the pilot project in these three segments will be extended to other parts of the State if found successful.

On the other hand, Irrigation development Corporation (TSIDC) Director Vidyasagar said that he sought ratification for lift irrigation works worth Rs 70 crore completed by the department in 2015, by the finance department. Secretary Finance department Sridevi made it clear that the three phase scheme and the pilot dairy development schemes are commendable schemes and there will be no dearth for finance for such developmental programmes. She said Rs 70 crore will be released immediately if the TSIDC sends details of works completed.

