Expedite works of 2BHK, Mission Bhagiratha: Nirmal Collector to officials

Nirmal: Nirmal Collector Mohammad Musharraf Ali Faruqui instructed authorities concerned to expedite works of Mission Bhagiratha (MB) and double-bedroom house schemes.

He was speaking at a review meeting with officials to review the progress of works in Khanapur Assembly constituency, here on Thursday. He was joined by Khanapur MLA A Rekha Naik. The Collector informed that 217 habitations out of the total 235 were being provided with bulk water in the constituency. He told the authorities to supply drinking water to the remaining habitations by carrying out field-level monitoring of the works. He ordered them to speed up works of graveyards and dumping yards as part of Palle Pragati.

He instructed the officials of housing corporation department to identify lands for constructing the double bedroom homes. He told them to plant saplings and to increase greenery. He directed the authorities of the agriculture department to supply seeds and fertilizers to farmers on time and to avoid inconvenience to farmers.

MLA Rekha told the authorities to implement the housing and drinking water schemes by having coordination. She asked them to take steps for preventing outages of power and to ensure better sanitation. She said that the government was giving paramount importance to the agriculture sector and taking steps for making farming profitable.

Additional Collector A Bhaskar Rao, Mission Bhageeratha Superintending Engineer Venkateshwarlu, 2BHK nodal officer Muralidhar Rao, NPDCL SE Jaivanth Rao, DRDO Venkateshwarlu, agriculture officer Anji Prasad, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Vasanth Rao and district panchayat officer Srinivas and many other officials were present.

