Expedite works of basic amenities: Bonthu Rammohan

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Thursday directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials to meet the deadline of constructing 3,000 public toilets in the city by August 15. During a meeting, the Mayor directed officials to expedite work on the basic amenities like construction of toilets and bus shelters etc.

He wanted officials to construct eco-friendly toilets in parks, which are in close proximity to the main roads. Further, he urged the officials to construct bus bays on all the roads, besides ensuring provision of public toilets. Officials informed that of the 347 bus shelters proposed, construction of 90 was completed till date.

