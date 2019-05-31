Expedite works on 2BHK houses: Nizamabad Collector

By | Published: 9:03 pm 9:44 pm

Nizamabad: Officials must expedite construction of double bedroom houses which are in different stages of completion in Nizamabad district, said Nizamabad Collector M Rammohan Rao.

On Friday, the Collector conducted a review meeting on double bedroom houses with R&B and Irrigation officials at Nizamabad Collectorate. At the occasion, he said as many as 11,234 houses allocated to the Nizamabad district, among them 9,550 houses were sanctioned till now and remaining 1,664 houses to be sanctioned.

He further said that till now construction of 577 houses was completed and another 5,597 houses tender process were done and among them 2,162 houses were in different stages.

Collector directed the concerned officials to speed up the construction work and complete the tender process of already allocated houses. “Sites for houses should be identified which are not still identified in the villages,” he added.

R&B and Panchayati Raj officials informed the Collector that by June this year, as many as 188 houses will be ready to inaugurate at five sites, in August 246 houses at 9 sites and in October 225 houses will be ready to inaugurate at Nagaram area.

Nodal officer and DCO K Simhachalam, Panchayati Raj R Prem Kumar, R&B B Madhusudhan Reddy, EE Hanumantha Rao also participated on the occasion.