Expedite works or face action: Minister tells officials

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar directed the officials to ensure speedy completion of development works under Khammam Municipal Corporation limits.

He reviewed progress of works taken up with Rs 50 crore LRS funds and Rs 200 crore Chief Minister’s Special Assurance funds at a meeting here on Monday. He cautioned the contractors who were awarded the works to ensure completion of works as per schedule.

The works that were started already have to be completed by the end of February and the works that would be launched recently have to be finished by March end. ‘This is the last opportunity to the contractors. If they fail to complete the works serious action would be taken’, he cautioned.

Ajay Kumar told the contractors that they have to take up the works under a tender at a time but not in phased manner. The delay in the completion of would not be tolerated and the contractors have to face the action.

The Minister directed the Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi to immediately recall the tenders that were identified for recalling. He asked the corporators and engineering officials to regularly monitor progress of works at field level in coordination with concerned contractors.

The works related to integrated vegetable and non-vegetarian market taken up with LRS funds and Chief Minister’s Special Assurance funds should be completed by March 30 to shift fish market on Wyra road and non-veg markets to the new one.

There was no dearth for funds and steps for supply of sand would be taken. But the contractors have to focus on speedy execution of works, Minister told the contractors.

Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi stated that since the coming season was summer the works have to be expedited. All pending works have to be finished at the earliest otherwise concerned contractors would be black listed.

Mayor G Papalal and MLC B Lakshmi Narayana were present.

