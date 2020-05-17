Expenditure on health increased, eVidya to be launched

By | Published: 11:05 pm

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced that public expenditure on health will be increased and a dedicated hospital block for treatment of infectious diseases will be set up in each district across the nation. “All districts will have an Infectious Disease Hospital Blocks, Public health labs will be set up in every block (not just in district), to bridge inadequacy of lab network in rural areas. There is a big emphasis on setting up hospitals and labs, with both public and private funding,” Sitharaman said while announcing the last tranche of the economic package announced by the government. “The public expenditure on health will be increased. Investment at grass root levels will be ramped up for health and wellness centres, both in rural and urban areas,” she added.

In the education sector, she said that the PM eVidya programme for multi-mode access to digital/online education will be launched. “This will consist of DIKSHA, a one-nation, one-digital platform facility for school education. One earmarked TV channel for each class (one class, one channel) will also be a part of this. There will be extensive use of radio, community radio stations and podcasts,” she said. The Finance Minister also announced a special e-content for visually and hearing-impaired children which will be made available. “Top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30,” she said. She further spoke about ‘Manodarpan’, an initiative for psychological support of students, teachers and families for mental health and emotional well being to be launched in the next few days.