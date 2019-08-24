Experience the Multiverse

By | Published: 7:10 pm

The last decade in popular culture has been all about Marvel as its superhero trends has gone mainstream. The insurmountable success of the films means the market for all things Marvel is the largest it has ever been. The gaming industry also has launched a ‘Spiderman’ title, an upcoming ‘Avengers’ game and re-launched the dormant Ultimate Alliance franchise.

Ultimate Alliance is the collective term used to describe the coming together of all of Marvel’s superhero characters. This includes the Avengers — Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and Black Widow, the X-Men — Wolverine, Cyclops, Nightcrawler and Jean Grey, the Defenders – Daredevil, Elektra, Ironfist and Luke Cage and a host of other characters like Venom and Ghost Rider. There are four kinds of super spiders including Miles Morales and Spider Gwen.

There’s the new ‘Ms Marvel’ and a variety of other characters that keep getting unlocked as you progress. There are more heroes in this game than you can count, and its strength lies in allowing you to combine all of them in various levels.The game is built around the infinity stones and Thanos’ obsession for them but is very different in terms of plot to anything we have seen before.

The plot is wonderfully crafted and integrates all the factions of the Ultimate Alliance quite well. In terms of design, most iconic moves have been re-created and the effect is something to behold when you trigger them. They can also be executed in combination for a devastating effect.

The game is as chaotic as it is expected to be and for once the chaos is a good thing. The side to side scrolling design and a poorly implemented levelling up system are letdowns. Perfectly designed and balanced for the Nintendo Switch (exclusive), the game is a great a portable and offline experience. Ideal for the road.