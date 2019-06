By | Published: 12:59 am 1:21 pm

Durga Shankar Muddana is working as an Analyst at UHG Mindspace, in the city. He captured this dancing cat eyed kung fu mantis at Durgam Cheruvu when he was on a macro photography workshop.

Photography being his passion, he clicked this picture with his lenovok8plus phone, with external macro lens attached. He feels that macro photography is a hard thing and it needs lot of patience.