Experts bat for work from home policy

Hyderabad: With the government easing rules for work from home policy for IT, IT-enabled services and Other Service Providers (OSP) like Business Process Outsourcing, experts believe there is a need for a policy for the same. The Centre recently decided to extend the relaxed connectivity norms for work from home, applicable on IT and BPO companies, till July 31, amid coronavirus pandemic.

As per the relaxation, the government temporarily waived the requirement of depositing Rs 1 crore per office location to enable WFH for its employees and exempted the requirement of going through an authorised PPVPN for providing WFH facility, which means employees can now connect to the client-server.

Experts opine that the WFH policy will be a long-term strategy and thus there is a need for a policy on the same from the Centre. “The relaxation has come as a major push for the industry which employs a large number of workforce and has a revenue of $140 billion (last year). Now, there is a need for an official policy as even if the lockdown gets lifted, the fear of Covid-19 will continue and companies will look at extending their WFH policy for some more time,” Balbir Bora, India Telecom Regulatory and Product Compliance leader, and director, WhiteWater Solution told Telangana Today. He also added that the policy will help companies make WFH a norm going ahead.

However, Strta Consulting senior partner and founder Shailesh Shah says that the relaxation will not have any monumental change in the working of these companies and says that WFH is here to stay with companies changing their business strategies and policies in order to suit the requirements.

Data security

While the relaxed norms will enable companies to seamlessly integrate WFH policy, it also raises questions on data safety and client privacy.

“Security is a concern when employees are working from home and especially for smaller companies as they do not have enough resources in hand. However, we are seeing that many companies are using cloud-based systems that can track employees’ work and also provide encrypted information to them thus securing the data,” Bora said.

