Experts call for promoting green building

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) is hosting an international training programme on ‘Planning and Management of Housing Programmes’ for participants from 13 developing countries.

Being sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs under the ‘Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation’ initiative, the month-long training programme is being attended by 22 participants from Africa, Middle East, North America and Asia.

As part of the programme, a panel discussion was organised at the Institute on Friday to identify strategies to promote sustainable housing technologies and encourage affordable and climate-resilient habitations and villages in India. The group called for taking urgent steps on the growing climate change concerns due to the increasing unsustainable construction technologies and lifestyle practices being adopted in the housing sector. Chairman of Indian Green Building Council V Suresh, architect Prof Eugene Pandala, former Engineering-in-Chief, Andhra Pradesh, Kondal Rao and Director General NIRDPR Dr WR Reddy among others participated in the panel discussion.

V Suresh emphasised on the importance of incorporating green building measures such as use of appropriate energy-efficient construction materials and adoption of efficient water, sanitation and energy management practices in buildings to ensure promotion of climate-resilient habitations and villages.

Some of the recommendations, which came up from the discussions on promotion of sustainable housing technologies, included: Providing special incentives to house owners who construct houses using these technologies; higher allocation of design and supervision fees for projects incorporating sustainable technologies, setting up effective sustainable technology demonstration buildings across the country for creating awareness; and incorporating sustainable housing technology practices in the specification of works and schedule of rates being followed by the government departments.

Prof Pandala stressed the need for taking steps to reduce carbon dioxide emission due to improper housing design, use of conventional materials and unsustainable lifestyle practices, being adopted by a relatively small number of urban population. The members raised concerns over the lack of awareness on sustainable housing technologies among architects and engineers. This was, they said, due to lack of a strong focus on this aspect in the curriculum of universities and colleges offering architecture and civil engineering.

In his concluding remarks, Dr WR Reddy urged various government departments involved in construction of buildings to take proactive steps to incorporate sustainable building designs and use of appropriate materials to effectively mitigate the challenges being posed due to the impact of climate change.

