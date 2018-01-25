Experts discuss challenges of urbanisation

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: A fast-working bureaucracy is the need of the hour to meet the myriad challenges of rapid urbanisation in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy said on Wednesday. Speaking at India Infrastructure Dialogue, a round table conference on urban development issues of the city organised by think tank, Foundation for Futuristic Cities (FFC) at Institution of Engineers (India), he said the government cannot provide a magical fix to problems that have been piling up for more than six decades.

Legacy dump yards were a major challenge, he said adding that Jawaharnagar dump yard would soon be capped at a cost of Rs 140 crore. There was a need for other garbage treatment sites which no district Collector, local leaders or residents were willing to provide. “Everybody complains about the stench emanating from the Jawaharnagar dump yard, where 10 million tonnes of garbage has been dumped over 20 years, but nobody is willing to provide even one acre of land to set up another garbage treatment spot,” he pointed out.

“A total of Rs 127 lakh crore is needed for a complete revamp of the existing urban infrastructure of Hyderabad, but which government, whether State or Centre, can cough up such funds? The citizens also need to do their best to reduce the growing burdens of the government,” said Reddy. The objective of the conference was to provide a platform for dialogue between elected public representatives and responsible citizen leaders, FFC president Karuna Gopal said.

BJP State president K Laxman and former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy also attended the conference where dozens of stakeholders shared reform ideas. Major challenges related to public health, mental health, lake and air pollution, pedestrian space, public transportation needs, and water drainage were discussed over the day-long deliberations.

Ahmednagar Corporator Ayesha Rubina, former State chairperson of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Vanitha Datla, Apollo Health Foundation general manager Suresh Kochattil, Telangana State Commission for Women chairperson Dr Tripurana Venkata Ratnam, Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) professor Dr C Ramachandraiah, ‘Road Doctor’ Gangadhara Tilak Katnam, Cardiologist Dr C Venkata S Ram, lake conservationist BV Subba Rao, Dhrithi Psychiatric Care founder Dr Purnima Nagaraja, Forum for Better Hyderabad founder Vedakumar Manikonda, Datawise CEO Vinay Kumar, air quality expert Keshav Reddy and others participated in the dialogue.