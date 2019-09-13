Experts, docs want curbs on e-cigarettes

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Public health experts, voluntary organisations working on anti-tobacco measures and senior doctors have urged the Centre to pass draft ordnance curbing usage of e-cigarettes in the larger interest of public health.

Recently, in order to prevent the initiation of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) or e-cigarettes by non-smokers and youth, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) issued an advisory to ensure such smoking devices available in various forms, including Heat-Not-Burn devices, Vape, e-Sheesha, e-Nicotine Flavoured Hookah, are not sold, manufactured, distributed, traded, imported and advertised in their jurisdictions.

Moreover, a sub-committee comprising doctors from AIIMS, NCDIR and public health experts also concluded that ENDS are as harmful as any other tobacco product in terms of causing premature deaths and morbidity. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also recommended a complete ban on e-cigarettes because they contained not only nicotine solution, which was highly addictive, but also harmful ingredients such as flavouring agents and vaporisers.

