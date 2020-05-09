Experts frown at Centre’s power Bill

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Strongly opposing the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020, and its provisions taking away all the vital powers from the States and concentrating them in the hands of the Union government, policy experts and power sector activists, supporting the stand taken by the Chief Minister, termed the Centre’s move as unprecedented.

Donti Narsimha Reddy, a policy expert, told ‘Telangana Today’ that the move seemed to return to the old practice of centralisation of powers. “At present, at least there is an atmosphere of decentralisation in the power sector, bringing the sector close to people. Why does the Centre want to go against it,” he wondered. He said cross subsidies would now be in the hands of the Central authority, minimising the role of the States.

Suspecting a backdoor entry of private operators into the power sector, Narsimha Reddy said the new Act proposes an authority to protect the interests of private firms that enter into Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the State. “Who has actually asked the Centre to establish an authority in the first place,” he said. At the same time, he said that the system of the Electricity Regulatory Commission, which was established 17 years ago, had been working very well.

“If there are any problems in the functioning of ERCs, there could have been mid-course correction. Instead, the powers will now be shifted to the Central authority,” he said, adding that the new Act would reject the system altogether. He also said people now have to go to Delhi to file a petition. “Isn’t it ridiculous that a contractor from a district have to go all the way to Delhi to plead his case before the ERC there. There is a cost involved in it,” he said. He opines that there is no people or State interest in the new Amendment Bill, except that of a few corporates.

On the other hand, M Thimma Reddy of the People Monitoring Group on Electricity Reforms saw a transfer of power from the State to the Centre with the introduction of the Bill. “Agricultural subsidies will go, tariffs will be imposed by the Centre, the ERC will be formed as per the Central government’s whims and fancies,” he argued. He said each State decides its tariff structure based on the power-generating source. “For instance, Tamil Nadu has wind energy while Rajasthan and Uttarakhand have solar and hydro power, respectively,” he said.

Thimma Reddy said the Centre can’t treat Telangana at par with Odisha which had fewer pumpsets than the former. “Meter-reading and distribution of bills to lakhs of farmers will be impossible. Similarly, the government has to deposit the subsidy amount into farmers’ accounts, he said. He also said the proposed payment security mechanism in the Act puts onus on the Load Dispatch Engineers who have no financial expertise. However, he said delay in tariff awards and formation of State-level ERCs might have triggered the Centre to bring these amendments.

