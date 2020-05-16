Experts suggest limited paddy cultivation in Telangana for better prices

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Continuing with the series of meetings Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been holding with regard to the regulated farming in the State, experts in the field of agriculture and scientists from State agricultural varsity on Friday suggested restricted cultivation of paddy to an extent of 60 to 65 lakh acres for both seasons of vaanakalam and yasangi.

The experts also suggested cultivation of cotton which has good demand in the market rather than taking up cultivation of maize in vaanakalam. They also proposed cultivation of red gram (Kandulu) in 10 to 15 lakh acres in vaanakalam. The experts, who explained their point of view based on the extent of arable land in Telangana, the cropping pattern, and markets at national and international levels, came up with the suggestions.

They informed the government that procurement of whatever the farmers produced during lockdown will not be possible in the future. “It is not possible for the government to purchase all the crops, and hence, farmers must grow crops that have demand in the market,” they opined. They reiterated that paddy should be limited to 60-65 lakh acres, taking up both fine and coarse varieties in 40 lakh acres during vaanakalam and 25 lakh acres in yasangi.

Cotton profitable

With increased irrigation facilities, the experts pointed out that cotton when grown on assured irrigation would yield better when compared to the time when the State was dependent on bore water. They said that farmers will earn not less than Rs 50,000 net income per acre if they grow cotton vis-a-vis paddy that would fetch them Rs 30,000 net income per acre.

Similarly, they pitched for red gram cultivation in vaanakalam and advised farmers not to go for maize during that season. “The yield of maize will be very less to the tune of 20-25 quintals per acre. If they take up maize in Yasangi, they will get yields of up to 40-45 quintals,” they said, adding that if any farmer wants to grow maize for personal consumption, they can take up in Vaanakalam.

While the government will be discussing the suggestions given by the experts in the coming two days, the Chief Minister will be addressing a video conference with district collectors, ground level agricultural officers, representatives of Seed Corporation, and Rytu Bandhu Samithis at 2 pm on May 18 from Pragathi Bhavan on the issue of regulated farming.

Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Eatala Rajender, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Rytu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman M Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

