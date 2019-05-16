Experts to hold talks on management research at IPE

By | Published: 6:51 pm

Hyderabad: A two-day national conference on ‘Management Research in India’ will be held at the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), OU campus on May 17 and 18. This conference is sponsored by the ICSSR.

With booming economy, geopolitical position of India and lack of high quality context specific management research in India, this conference attracts attention from the key stakeholders such as academic institutions, funding bodies, publication outlets, practitioners, businesses and organisations, in realising the need to support, acknowledge, and facilitate the creation and dissemination of management research in the country, according to a press release issued by the IPE.

The conference will take up a gamut of issues and challenges that would be addressed by eminent academicians, public service experts in different streams of scholarship, academia and professional areas and transact through deliberations over two days, the release added.