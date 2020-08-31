Experts wary of Unlock 4.0

Experts say the fourth phase of easing lockdown restrictions has the potential of rise in Covid infections

Hyderabad: The unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Centre to ease lockdown restrictions during the ongoing pandemic has the potential to further add to the burden of Covid-19 infections on the public healthcare systems.

As travel and gathering restrictions continue to ease, the SARS-CoV-2 virus will get more opportunity to move freely among the population, fuelling fear among senior doctors and public health experts in Hyderabad that Covid positive cases may continue to either remain steady or rise well into September, further sapping the vital resources from both public and private healthcare establishments.

Poor masking, physical distancing

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is entrenched within people and when there are no restrictions and a general lack of adherence to preventive measures like wearing masks and following physical distancing, new Covid-19 infections and fatalities will continue to occur.

According to epidemiologists, the movement of the coronavirus depends on dense population and mobility. As restrictions ease, people will get more opportunity to move around, gather at public places and meet, which always opens a door for the virus to jump from individual to individual.

Senior health officials including Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao and Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr K Ramesh Reddy have time and again cautioned people on the need to follow preventive measures. “Wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, avoiding unnecessary travelling and following safety measures at workspace are vital to beat the virus,” they pointed out during a recent media interaction.

Multiple peaks, plateaus

In recent times, epidemiologists and public health experts have suggested that individual States could witness multiple peaks and plateaus of Covid-19 infections. At some point, Covid-19 cases are rising, reaching a peak and then levelling-off before cases rise again within a State.

Telangana is witnessing such a cascading pattern where initially Hyderabad witnessed a significant surge in cases and later cases dropped and reached a plateau. However, at present, Covid-19 cases in the districts are on the ascent.

Second wave and no steady decline

The health machinery and senior doctors are also wary of a possible second wave of Covid infections, along with swine flu, in Hyderabad in the coming months. Authorities are hoping that by September, Covid-19 cases will come under control in the State. However, there is a nagging fear of a second Covid-19 wave, which has been witnessed across many European countries including Italy, Spain and even Germany.

Another factor that has worried epidemiologists and public health experts is that almost all the States have not seen a consistent decline of Covid-19 infections. The epidemic curve has not turned a corner and it is yet to show clear signs of drop, experts believe. Many have also pointed out that it could be at least one year or even 16 months for the Covid-19 infections to drop, which makes it mandatory for public health officials to plan ahead for next year.

