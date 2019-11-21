Expired iqma, no funds keeps Telugu NRI dad away from son

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:07 pm

Jeddah: The story of a Telugu NRI worker, who has not visited home even once in the past 29 years, is heart-breaking. It is not only about poverty but, also about abundant love for his dead wife that made him to stay for so long.

Satyanarayanamurthy, a resident of Gannavaram mandal in East Godavari district, arrived in the oil-rich kingdom at the age of 30 to try his luck with earning a handsome livelihood. He settled as a painter. He came to Saudi Arabia in 1990 after his marriage, but had to travel back home for his wife’s funeral in 1993. After his short trip to attend his wife’s last rites, Satyanarayanamurthy has not visited India.

He has been away from his only son for long, yet he has always been a loving father, who cared to fulfill his every need. Technology helped him see his son grow up, though he heard only his voice for many years. “When I left India, my son, Satish, was only eight months old, who is now an adult and I have never met him so far,” said Satyanarayanamurthy. “He has never seen me, except through photos. Now with video chat facility, I can see him shed tears while asking me to return home. He tells me not to worry about the living expenses once I return home,” he said. “I have spoken with him only once through video call as both of us are not able to control our emotions when we see each other. In fact, we didn’t speak, we just cried,” Satyanarayanamurty said.

Satyanarayanamurty is unable to travel home as his iqama expired two years ago. Prominent social worker Nass Vokkam Shoukat Ali helped him obtain the travel clearance from the Saudi Passport authorities. The NRI has lived abroad for nearly three decades, but he hardly has any money, and he is struggling to put together funds to buy his ticket to return home.

