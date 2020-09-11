‘Expiry Date’ to hit OTT on Oct 2

The plot takes a turn when jealousy and anger brings about an inherent change in the nature of the protagonists

By | Published: 2:52 pm

Starring actors Sneha Ullal, Tony Luke, Madhu Shalini in the lead, upcoming suspense thriller titled Expiry Date will be premiered on October 2 in ZEE5. The narrative of the thriller revolves around two couples involved in extra- marital affairs. The plot takes a turn when jealousy and anger brings about an inherent change in the nature of the protagonists. The ugly heads of deceit and betrayal make their lives miserable.

Tony Luke is essaying the lead role. “Expiry Date is an exciting project to work on and it has lot of flavours of romance, deceit and vengeful retaliation to human perseverance. I think there are very interesting characters with various shades and layers adding a certain conflict within the storyline. With ZEE5 giving the show a global reach, I hope audiences would surely love it,” the actor said.

On her digital debut, Sneha Ullal expresses, “I am super thrilled to be making my digital debut with ZEE5. It is exciting to a part of an unique and fresh project such as Expiry Date. So, the audience should expect that punch of suspense in every episode. My character is extremely bossy and knows her way around things. She is going to be the trouble maker for sure.” Directed by Shankar K Marthand, Expiry Date is being produced by Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .