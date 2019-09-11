Explain Municipal Act to people, says KTR

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: For effective implementation of the new Municipal Act and bringing transparency in administration, Municipal Adminstration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao directed the officials to conduct awareness programme for people about the new Act.

He asked the officials to explain to people about the State government’s initiatives and bring awareness for their active participation in implementing the government programmes.

The Minister also decided to hold a meeting with the Municipal Commissioners from all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Hyderabad shortly, to explain the State government’s plans for implementing the new Municipal Act as well as new reforms for effective administration.

Rama Rao held a meeting with senior officials in the MA&UD Department at his chambers on Wednesday. Officials explained to him about status of various ongoing development programmes including infrastructure development initiated by the department in the State. They also informed him about action plan of different wings in the department for rest of the year.

Principal Secretary for MA&UD Arvind Kumar, Municipal Administration Director Sridevi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, HMWS&SB Managing Director Dana Kishore, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy and officials from other wings, also attended the meeting.

‘Strive to strengthen party’

TRS working president KT Rama Rao received a grand welcome at Telangana Bhavan on his first visit to the party headquarters on Wednesday after assuming charge as IT and Industries Minister. TRS party cadres gathered at Telangana Bhavan in large numbers and welcomed the party working president with ‘teen maar’ beats and flowers.

Rama Rao was at Telangana Bhavan to hold a review meeting with party general secretaries and secretaries over the party’s preparedness for the upcoming municipal elections. Several Legislators along with GHMC Corporators, and other leaders welcomed Rama Rao upon his arrival. He garlanded the statue of Telanagana Talli, before heading to attend the review meeting with the party leaders.

During the meeting, the IT Minister congratulated Satyavathi Rathod along with the government whips Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu, Karne Prabhakar, Bhanuprasada Rao and Balka Suman, on their new roles in the State government.

On the occasion, Rama Rao asked the party leaders to work with the sole aim to strengthen the party from grassroot level in the State. In the wake of upcoming Municipal elections, he asked them to work hard in coordination with the MLAs and other leaders of the party. He also sought a status update with regard to the ongoing construction of the party offices in all the district headquarters across the State.

