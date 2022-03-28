Explained: What is Alopecia and why it made Will Smith so mad that he hit Chris Rock on stage?

Hyderabad: Everyone in attendance at the Oscars 2022 was left stunned when stand-up comedian and actor Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith, for what is now being termed as an insensitive comment about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada, it is said, suffers from a rare condition called ‘Alopecia’ which leads to unpredictable hair loss and hence she was present at the Oscars ceremony clad in a long green gown with shaved head. Chris Rock referred to her in jest commenting how he was looking forward to the ‘GI Jane 2’ movie. GI Jane is a movie in which the lead actress is seen wearing a bald look.

Jada, sitting next to Will Smith, rolled her eyes as Chris Rock commented on her condition and her hubby Will Smith appeared to be laughing at the comment, but next moment he walked up to the stage and slapped Chris Rock. Initially, the attendees believed it to be a ‘staged slap’, but Will Smith walked back to his seat and warned Rock to leave his wife alone using profanities.

The ‘Oscar Slap’ video did go viral on social media instantly, but it also brought attention to what exactly is ‘Alopecia’.

Jada Smith, the Matrix Resurrection star took to Instagram last year to announce that she has been struggling with alopecia areata and wrote. “Now, this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So, I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions… Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

What is Alopecia Areata?

It’s an autoimmune disease that leads to unpredictable hair loss. In most cases, hair falls out in small patches, though in some cases it can be more extreme with complete loss of hair on the scalp. The condition can affect anyone regardless of age and gender. According to the Medical Health Today, it affects roughly 6.8 million people in the United States.

Causes and Symptoms:

Our immune system is known to fight against foreign particles to keep us safe and healthy. However, in a few instances it mistakenly attacks the hair follicles that are at the edge of our skin. This is when the hair starts falling off resulting in this medical condition known as Alopecia.

Hair loss is the main symptom. Apart from one’s scalp, hair loss might also occur on other parts of the body like the eyebrows, eyelashes, and beard.

Treatment:

Currently there is no known cure for this condition. However, some treatments are provided to help stimulate hair growth. Steroid injections are a common option for mild, patchy alopecia where tiny needles are injected into the bare skin of the affected areas.

There are also a few oral tablets available that work by blocking the immune system’s response, but they can’t be used for a long period of time due to the risk of side effects.

