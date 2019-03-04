Explore academic dreams at UTS

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:50 am 5:08 pm

Imagine waking up in Australia’s most vibrant, diverse and beautiful city, Sydney the nation’s cultural centre and business capital. But there’s so much more to Sydney than its thriving business and commercial centre. Visitors say it’s one of the friendliest and most liveable cities in the world and students agree, ranking it the fourth best city for students.

With a vision to bring university success within reach of more people around the world, UTS is a dynamic and innovative university in central Sydney. One of Australia’s leading universities of technology, UTS has a distinct model of learning, strong research performance and a leading reputation for engagement with industry and the professions. Located in the heart of Sydney, surrounded by some of the world’s biggest, most successful, and innovative companies, UTS Insearch (University of Technology Sydney) is Australia’s #1 young university. At UTS Insearch, a student can benefit from a special combination of ongoing academic support, small class sizes and practical learning, designed to help realise a student’s full potential and give a student the ultimate thrive factor at UTS. UTS Insearch is an established, international, commercial provider of higher education.

UTS offers over 130 undergraduate and 210 postgraduate courses across traditional and emerging disciplines such as architecture, built environment, business, communication, design, education, engineering, information technology, international studies, law, midwifery, nursing, pharmacy and science.

For UTS Insearch students come first. UTS provides support services including English language support; study support; career development; confidential medical and counselling services; sports organisations and facilities; peer networking and peer support opportunities; and housing support. The UTS Careers Service offers free careers consultations, resume reviews and employment workshops – all designed to enhance your employment prospects.

Known for its international reputation, UTS is highest performing university in Australia under 50 years of age with 45,930 students in 2018, including 15,134 international students. Each year UTS welcomes close to 5000 international students to UTS from 120 different countries, including Australia, which makes our campus a vibrant, dynamic place to study and socialise

Ranking of the University

No.1 Young University in Australia (Times Higher Education Young University Rankings, 2016-2018)

Top 10 Universities in the world (QS World University Rankings Top 50 under 50, 2019)

No. 160 University in the world (QS World University Rankings, 2019)

Top 100 universities in the world in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings, 2018

Rated Five Stars in the international QS Stars University Ratings 2014–2018

UTS Insearch Scholarships

As part of ongoing commitment to educating the world’s future leaders, UTS Insearch is proud to offer a wide range of scholarships for both new and continuing students both international and domestic students.

Aspire Scholarship Program

Pathway Scholarship to UTS

UTS Indian Society aims to add a touch of fun and festivities to the university scene, with a myriad of exciting cultural events, provide a range of opportunities for members to meet new people and build up a lasting social network, and to make a positive contribution to society as a group of motivated youths, through charity based fundraising events etc.

A robust framework of support services tailored specifically to meet the needs of international students to thrive while studying in Australia, not just academically, but also personally and professionally.