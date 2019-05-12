Explore the endless possibilities of formal wear

By | Jasthi Fashions | Published: 6:37 pm

We are sure you love your baggy denims, golf neck polos and keds; but, have you ever given the casually sophisticated and effortlessly stylish formals a shot? Boys’ formals are the new cool and how. From fitted shirts to well-cut chinos, we’ve curated a list of forums you can grace in formals.

Sunday lunch with fam

Sundays are all about family and loud lunch tables. Hit that Sunday luncheon looking dapper in light-coloured trousers and breezy shirts. If you like it stiff, you can tuck your shirt in. Roll your sleeves and slip into your favourite moccasins. Comfortable can be fun.

Post-work scenes

A long day at work calls for some drinks after. Don’t change out of your formals. There’s nothing like a man walking into a club in his work clothes. Messy, overworked formals is sinfully cool.

First date

They say first impressions last a long, long time. Make your first date worth a million stories. Dress up like a gentleman in your favourite shirt and trouser set. Go for a blazer if you want to go the extra mile. Show her that chivalry isn’t dead.

Friday night clubbing

Believe us when we say shirts, trousers , loafers and a great scent are far more attractive on a Friday night than regular casuals. Give them an eyeful in your swankiest formals. Get them talking about your look.

Wedding extravaganza

Weddings are the perfect destination for formal options. Pick a classic style like a crisp shirt, blazer, bowtie, slim trousers and pointy toe shoes or tassel loafers to look debonair. Make them all wish they had your sartorial aesthetic.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.