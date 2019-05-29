Explore the tastes of Telangana

By | Published: 9:22 pm 9:50 pm

Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace presents the Taste of Telangana, showcasing the diverse and robust cuisine of the region. Chef Yadaiah, a maestro of the region’s culinary fare, will expertly curate the delectable menu.

The diverse cuisine is known for its tangy, hot and spicy flavours, wherein guests can look forward to the array of mouth-watering dishes to indulge in at Seasonal Tastes. The delicious spread includes rotis made from millets, such as jonna rotte and sajja rotte, tastefully prepared curries like koora and pulusu, classic meat dishes like kodi pulusu, Mamsam vepudu, and much more.Explore the varied tastes of Telangana and enjoy a stellar dining experience at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.