Exploring possibilities with love

By | Published: 8:30 pm 8:42 pm

Dangling on to the camera strap and whooshing across the streets of Chicago with fervent eyes, shrewd enough to spot a picturesque location is Hyderabadi lad Satish Alambaram. As he anticipated holding the camera for the first time, he discovered his passion for photography at a very young age.

While pursuing MBBS, what started off as a hobby turned out to be much more for this photography enthusiast. From attending tutorials to learning through personal experience, he efficaciously turned into an expert.

Reminiscing how it all started, he says, “I had a lot of free time when I was in my third year of MBBS; I tried my hand at snapping photographs and showcased them across. To my surprise, people treasured my work, though it was not perfect I knew this is what I want to do. What I love about shooting is that one can envisage the subject in their head and make use of the equipment to craft their very own magnum opus. I feel there is a connection between our human bodies and the camera lens… just like the way we blink, the shutter clicks.”

His tales with spooky towns are sure to get you thrilled. “I had to travel very far in battery trains for shoots while I was in Chicago. I remember this one time when I was lost in the streets of downtown and it was problematic to trace myself and I was petrified. There are numerous things that make my journey beguiling. Someday, I would like to be that person who people look up to, I want to inspire young folks who are too terrified to follow their dreams,” exclaims Satish.

As a medico he aims to pursue MD in Pathology, and in chorus work on becoming a cinematographer. Inspired by ace photographers around the world he finds solace in editing his work to perfection while Photoshop entices him towards modifying his work.

As a fashion photographer, experimenting with light to set the nature of the shoot is primary because it is the essence of a good capture, says Satish. “The model entails to be fluid and once I start to look from the viewfinder, nobody can stop the shutter till I am mollified with the end product,” he concludes.