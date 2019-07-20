Exploring social themes via short films

By | Published: 12:48 am 10:47 pm

His work evokes awe and aesthetic appeal in every sense of filmmaking. Venu Polasani is a known face in the Telugu television industry. Having worked with reputed directors and producers in popular Telugu serials, Venu didn’t get a platform to make a mark in the mainstream cinema.

Yet, he didn’t lose hope, as he has been persistently continuing making short films and documentaries. Among the nine short films and 10 documentaries he has made so far, Manasuna Manasai and Manasu Porallo were critically acclaimed works.

“Manasuna Manasai was actually a short story written by KD Narender. And another short film, Utabayi, is also going places. It also received the Jury Top 5 award from the Telangana Government during Avatharana Filmotsav Awards last year. It is also in the process of getting nominated at International Film Festival,” says 57-year-old Venu, an alumnus of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University and a native of Karimnagar.

With over 90 theatre plays under his belt, Venu found theatre losing its sheen with the emergence of television medium in the late ’80s. Eventually, Venu had mastered the craft of direction and worked with popular Telugu actor Rajeev Kanakala’s father Devdas Kanakala who was then producing and directing several Telugu serials.

Venu had to take up a job as the media production in-charge in School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLSE), Kakatiya University in Warangal. “Family constraints and responsibilities led me to take up jobs rather than focus on my acting career,” he says.

But, he did not lose hope to act in mainstream as he played a villain role in Prayanikudu in 2013 and Paatasala in 2014. “Recently, I also donned a small role in the YSR biopic Yatra. However, it got deleted in editing. Another upcoming movie, Sitharampet Gate, in which I am playing the role of a head constable, will release soon. But, I keep shooting short films and this medium is my forte as it had brought some recognition and continue to work on different subjects by exploring social themes,” he added.

Venu proudly says that he also had an opportunity to work with actor Vijay Deverakonda’s father, Goverdhan Rao Deverakonda, who had done an acting course in Madhu Film Institute. “We worked together when he was introduced to me through Vinod Bala,” he says.

Venu’s recent work – Shukriya, a short film, tells the story of Raheem whose life-time dream is to make Haj pilgrimage before dying. When all the money required for the pilgrimage gets ready, Raheem drops his plans to help his Hindu friend and supports his son by paying the money towards his college admission. The short film drives home the message ‘helping a fellow human being is the basic tenet and moral of any religion and humanity’.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .