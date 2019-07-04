Exploring the art of Madhubani

By | Published: 8:47 pm

In the rural interiors of Bihar, there is small district called Madhubani where women, for centuries, have been painting the floors and walls with folk stories, figures of deities, among others. This art form not only captures the mythology of ancient culture but also reflects the amalgam of art and life. “This inspired me to a great extent and I started practising Madhubani painting that can be found in the Hindu epic Ramayana,” says Vandana Choudhary who is going beyond the mainstream art.

Born in Chhapra, Bihar, in the year 1969, Vandana always had an inclination towards painting but other commitments kept her occupied. “I was fascinated by this form of art since my childhood days. But, it’s been just a few years that I dedicated my complete time to bring a mix of both the traditional and contemporary subjects into my paintings,” explains the artist, who got settled in the city of Nizams in 2001.

Talking about the exhibition in detail, she says, “In this series of ‘Colours of Mithila’, most of the attention is paid to the intricacy with which the paintings depict Hindu deities. I cannot pick a favourite because each painting has its own story and intention behind. I want to revive this lost art form and I hope to make a difference through this,” says the self-taught artist and a teacher.

Her first solo exhibition in the city, ‘Colours of Mithila’, will be on display from July 5 to 15 at ICONART Gallery, Banjara Hills, from 11:30 am to 7 pm.