Exploring the enchanting ‘Oasis Green’ colour variant of realme 11 Pro Series: A captivating blend of nature & tech

In 2023, the smartphone industry is witnessing a refreshing change with green colour emerging as the new fashion statement.

By IANS Updated On - 11:59 AM, Fri - 30 June 23

New Delhi: In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, where innovation and style go hand in hand, there is always a constant search for the next big trend. In 2023, the smartphone industry is witnessing a refreshing change with green colour emerging as the new fashion statement.

Leading brands like Apple and Samsung have already introduced their vibrant green variants, and realme is all set to make its mark with the realme 11 Pro series 5G in stunning green hues ‘Oasis Green’ variant. Let’s delve into this growing trend and explore how green has become the go-to choice for style-conscious smartphone enthusiasts.

In 2023, the smartphone brands Apple and Samsung made waves in the industry, recognized the allure of green, and embraced it in their recent smartphone releases by launching their green variants. Apple introduced the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 in a stunning alpine green and green color option, Samsung, on the other hand, unveiled its Galaxy S22 Ultra green variant, a mesmerizing colour that blends elegance with a touch of mystery.

These green hues have struck a chord with consumers, highlighting the immense potential of green as a fashion-forward choice in the smartphone market.

Stepping into this vibrant landscape, realme is set to make a bold statement with its realme 11 Pro series 5G. Embodying the brand’s commitment to style, performance, and accessibility, the realme 11 Pro series 5G will sport an exquisite green variant ‘Oasis Green’ that reflects the beauty of the natural world.

Inspired by the serene tones of lush meadows and the tranquility of emerald waters, this green variant promises to captivate the senses and bring a fresh perspective to the smartphone industry.

With its sleek design, cutting-edge features, and attention to detail, the realme 11 Pro series 5G is poised to be a game-changer. The ‘Oasis Green’ variant, in particular, will not only be visually striking but also act as a reminder of our responsibility towards the environment. With a deep understanding of the market, the ultimate pursuit of design, and meticulous attention to detail, realme has crafted a unique shade of green that combines elegance and fashion statement.

realme’s commitment to innovative design shines through their realme Design Studio, where they strive to bring fresh and unique design concepts to life. For the realme 11 Pro series 5G, realme collaborated with Matteo Menotto, a former Gucci prints designer.

Menotto, renowned for his work at Gucci and based in Milan, draws inspiration from the city’s blend of historical charm and contemporary trends. His artistic vision is fuelled by his ability to identify emerging styles and incorporate artistic heritage, resulting in the creation of captivating vintage fashion forms. The design of the realme 11 Pro series 5G is directly influenced by Milan’s fashion industry, incorporating prints and hues that symbolize its distinct fashion landscape.

With each new generation of the number series, realme unveils a unique beauty that awaits discovery by the discerning eye of an artist or designer. By partnering with this artistic mind, realme taps into the inherent masterful design of each number series, revealing an unexpected wellspring of artistic inspiration within their smartphones.

The realme 11 Pro series 5G ‘Oasis Green’ variant offers more than just a beautiful colour option. Packed with advanced technology, it provides users with a seamless experience loaded with leap-forward features. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G features the world’s first 200MP camera with 4X lossless Zoom with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and SuperZoom.

It is equipped with a 120Hz curved vision display, 100W SuperVOOC charging with a massive 5000mAh battery, and MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. The realme 11 Pro 5G features the flagship-level 120 Hz curved vision display, complemented by India’s first 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming. It is equipped with MediaTekDimensity 7050 5G Chipset, a 100MP OIS ProLight Camera, and a 67W SUPERVOOC Charge with a huge 5000mAh Battery.

The realme 11 Pro series 5G ‘Oasis Green’ variant will be available for sale starting July 1, 12.00 noon. Customers can explore realme’s official website, Flipkart, and mainline stores to purchase this exquisite product. realme enthusiasts and fashion-forward smartphone users alike can look forward to experiencing the perfect blend of style and performance with one device.

Green is making waves in the smartphone industry, offering a fresh and enticing alternative to traditional color choices. The emergence of green as a fashion trend in the smartphone industry signifies a broader shift towards embracing sustainability and environmental consciousness. As consumers become more mindful of their ecological footprint, smartphone manufacturers are recognizing the significance of incorporating nature-inspired elements into their designs.

With the adoption of vibrant green variants by industry giants such as Apple and Samsung, as well as realme’s joining the league with ‘Oasis Green’ variant the popularity of green-coloured smartphones is set to soar.

The realme 11 Pro series 5G, with its captivating Oasis Green variant, promises to redefine style. By infusing the smartphone market with the power of green, the industry is taking a step towards a more eco-friendly future, where technology and nature can coexist harmoniously.

As we embrace this exciting trend, let’s celebrate the harmony between technology and nature and look forward to a greener future in the smartphone industry.