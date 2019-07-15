Exploring the nuances of solitude

By | Published: 7:12 pm

What does loneliness or solitude feel like? How do we feel if we are left all alone? Are we happy all alone? The artworks ‘Traces of Solitude’ by Harsha Andukuri forces upon these questions, wanting the viewer to discover themselves through the paintings.So, what motivated him? Harsha replies, “In 2014, I visited Ladakh for a project and came across the everyday life of Monks staying there. It was amazing to see how they are staying in a place where the population is scanty, making them alone, but they are still happy.”

“I was in Gurgaon. I was staying in a society, where none used to interact much with each other. I didn’t know my neighbours. Also, one can find families staying apart, getting uprooted from the culture, juggling in the city life and, hence, making them prone to loneliness. My theme is all based on these things, which involves my personal experiences too,” says Harsha.

This is a portrait series, made on torn papers that Harsha got from the US. A few are made with India ink, some from charcoal, other 10 are acrylic, explains the artist, who is exhibiting a total of 26 paintings at The Gallery Café, Banjara Hills, in association with Kalakriti Art Gallery.

Born in Vizianagaram, a district in Andhra Pradesh, Harsha Andukuri did his Architecture course from NIT Patna and Graphic designing from IIT Guwahati and is currently working as a UX designer in the city. “I do design by day and art by night. My inclination towards art was there from childhood but it developed over time. Art is root of my education and I would say knowing the history benefitted me. Michelangelo is one good example — was an artist, architect and a lot more. This form is a medium that helped me achieve my inner solitude,” shares Harsha.The exhibition “Traces of Solitude” can be viewed at The Gallery Cafe until August 5.