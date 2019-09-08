Explosion at Rajendranagar leaves one killed

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: It was a leisurely Sunday morning around 10.45 am, Syed Khaja Aleemuddin, a rag picker, carried a plastic container which he had apparently picked up somewhere nearby footpath at Rajendranagar. Perched on the footpath near PVNR Expressway pillar number 278, the 45-year-old tried to pry open the container hardly realising that it would end up exploding in his hands and kill him.

The impact of the explosion was such that both the hands of the victim were severed from his body and he collapsed on the road. Some vehicles parked near the place were damaged in the explosion and a lorry took most of the impact. Police observed that the lorry acted as a shield and prevented the explosion material from flying off and hurting those passing by on the road.

Rushed to Osmania General Hospital, Khaja succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The Rajendranagar police which rushed to the spot cordoned it off and not willing to take any further risk, a member of the Bomb Disposal Squad approached the site wearing a ‘bomb suit’ and collected the material left from the explosion.

Explosive experts from OCTOPUS, Intelligence Security Wing, Counter Intelligence, Special Intelligence Bureau and Cyberabad police moved in and scanned the area. Forensic Science experts and CLUES teams too rushed to the spot to collect the material from the spot. The footage from nearby surveillance cameras in the vicinity is being checked.

Explosive expert suspect that the container could have contained expired chemicals used in small industries and disposed-off carelessly on the road.

Senior police officials including Cyberabad Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, visited the spot and inspected the scene. Interacting with presspersons later, Sajjanar said they suspect the explosion to be the result of reaction of chemical stored in the container. “It was a chemical explosion. We are probing the incident from all angles. Teams of various wings of the Telangana police and Cyberabad police are conducting the investigation”.

The police were on their toes as the incident occurred on the route undertaken by the VVIPs and hours before, Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy took the route.

Meanwhile, Osmania General Hospital doctors conducted an autopsy of the body and it is learnt, told the police that the victim died after being hit hard on his chest during the explosion and his hands were severed. Some plastic material which got stuck to the body of the victim during the explosion was also retrieved by them.

The victim reportedly stayed near a temple a little away from the site of the explosion and collected plastic material from the road which he segregated and sold at some local scrap yards.

