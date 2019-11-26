Expo offers rare side of Constitution in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:04 pm

Hyderabad: A public exhibition of rare photographs highlighting different aspects of the Indian Constitution is under way at Arts College, Osmania University, here on Tuesday.

The expo, which will remain open until Thursday is being organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in association with Department of Journalism & Mass Communication, Osmania University.

Opening the exhibition to the public, Professor Ch. Gopal Reddy, Registrar, Osmania University, administered the Preamble of the Constitution as an oath to the students, faculty members and other participants who had gathered. He highlighted how the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity form the foundation of India, and added that India is able to sustain itself as a democracy only on the strength of its Constitution.

Prof D Ravinder, Principal, Arts College, dwelt on the formative aspects of the Indian Constitution, pointing out how different components were inspired by the constitutions of other countries, and also the key ideologues whose ideas are reflected in the final document of the Indian Constitution.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof K Nageshwar cited an empirical study of 792 constitutions from across the world. “Despite the initial pessimism about a being a constitutional democracy in an ocean of dictatorship, Indian Constitution has emerged as one of the most robust Constitutions. While half of the constitutions did not survive 18 years, Indian Constitution is alive and kicking even at 70 years,” he said.

Prof. Linda Taylor, Pro Vice Chancellor (International), Western Sydney University, who was on a visit, also spoke.

Venkateshwarlu, Director General, Press Information Bureau (Hyderabad), gave away prizes and certificates to the students who participated in the essay writing competition in the run-up to the event.

A six-member cultural troupe performed to a retuned Vande Mataram song and explained the importance of the Constitution in Telugu.

