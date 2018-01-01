Expressions for informal occasions

By | Published: 12:04 am 4:26 pm

A common conversation among friends involves figuring out how to pay for things. A group of friends going to a restaurant, for example will often discuss how much the bill is, how to split it, and so on. And just as commonly, the conversation often focuses on who should pay for the dinner or the tea, based on their birthdays or other noteworthy occasions. There’s a nice informal expression that one can use in such situations. Let’s discuss that today to begin with.

Spring for

Examples

I had just enough money to buy a new bike but nothing else, so my mother offered to spring for the helmet that I’d need along with the bike.

This meeting is taking too long and I’m hungry. Let’s go to a coffee shop and continue; I’ll spring for the lunch.

It’s easy to talk about private and public sector collaboration, but who is going to actually spring for the expenses of cleaning this lake?

I’d almost decided to buy a basic LED TV, but then they showed me a fancy 4k display model and after much agonizing, I finally decided to spring for the more expensive TV.

Meanings and usage

As the introduction above describes, springing for something refers to paying for it or buying it. The expression is commonly used in contexts where you are spending for someone else. So if you are buying a cup of tea or a snack for all your friends you could say you are springing for everyone’s snack. Less commonly, the expression can also be used in the sense of buying something a little more expensive than intended, or buying something that you would not normally buy. For example, you might say, ‘I mostly bought lost cost stuff for my camping gear, but I decided not to compromise on the sleeping bag, and chose to spring for a really high quality item instead.’ The connotation here is not necessarily that of extravagant spending, but simply of choosing to buy the more expensive version for the sake of a better experience, improved safety, etc.

Practice

Considering this is the season for partying, vacationing, and gifting, what did you spring for in the past few days? Does any friend of yours need to upgrade something? Maybe a fountain pen instead of a ball pen? Maybe a different style of shoes? Make a quick list, and go around convincing people to ‘spring for’ things. At the end of the week, make a quick tally of how many people you managed to convince.

Make headway

Examples

The two countries have negotiated over the new border dispute for years, but have made little headway in coming to an agreement.

It’s easy to make detailed project plans, but without competent engineers to execute, we’ll make little headway in completing this project.

The local police failed to make any headway in the murder investigation even after three months, so the case was finally handed over to the CBI.

Meanings and usage

This is a really interesting expression for one simple reason: In terms of meaning, the expression refers to ‘making progress,’ but in actual usage it is almost exclusively used in contexts to where you want to talk about the lack of progress.

If you make headway, you make progress with something that you are trying to achieve. This could be negotiations, or a project, or pretty much anything. The expression should in particular be used in contexts where the going is slow and difficult. You could read a gripping crime thriller book in just a few hours, for example, but reading a complex book on philosophy or logic may warrant the use of the expression ‘headway.’ In common usage, the expression is used in contexts where the progress is so difficult that there is very little of it to report. Which is why the expression is commonly used in situations where there is little to no progress to see.

Practice

Are you currently working on something and seeing slow progress? How would you report your progress using the expression ‘headway?’

Can you think of at least one other expression in English that is used in a similar way as ‘headway?’ An expression that refers to a certain quality or property, but is commonly used to refer to a lack of it? We’ve discussed such expressions earlier in this column, so you should certainly make headway in answering this question!