Exquisite collections at Kala Silk exhibition

By | Published: 5:55 pm

Kala Silk Handloom and Handicrafts, a 10-day exhibition extravaganza was formally inaugurated by Telugu film industry’s upcoming actor Meghali at Kalinga Bhavan, Road No 12, Banjara Hills.

Handloom and designer saris, fabrics, salwar suits, khadi wear, Pochampally saris, cholis, accessories and handicraft jewellery are showcased at the expo. Also lined up are a wide and varied collection of paintings and home linen, jute bags, Saharanpur furniture crafted by designers and other products worked out by artisans from across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghali said platforms such as this were required to reach out to women looking for well-designed handmade cotton, silk wear and exclusive home textiles.

The exhibition provides an opportunity to better understand and fall in love with the traditional culture. “Here we can see a blend of different styles and concepts of silk handloom creations coming together under a single roof,” she said. The exhibition is on till September 15.

