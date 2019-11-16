Exquisite voices of Princess Elsa

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Nithya Menen and baby Sitara who will be the voice of Princess Elsa in the movie Frozen 2 in Telugu have shared their experience, as they launched the official trailer in Telugu. The event took place in Taj Vivantha, Begumpet.

Frozen 2, a movie that was awaited six long years, will soon be hitting the screens on November 22. The voice for Elsa in the Telugu version of Frozen 2 is being dubbed by Nithya Menen and Sitara who have impressed the audience in the trailer. Being so connected to the character in the movie, Sitara, who is dubbing for the role of younger Elsa and Nithya Menen who is lending her voice to the grown-up Elsa, looked really excited to be a part of the movie.

Nithya, who looked stunning in a white suit and hairstyle similar to that of the Frozen princess, was all excited about giving her voice in the movie.

“I don’t really like dubbing, but when they asked me for this, I felt very honoured. I still remember when Frozen was out, one of my friends asked me to watch the movie as it resembles me a lot. I felt very connected to the character,” says Nithya.

Baby Sitara, who is a huge fan of Princess Elsa since she was three, shared her joy about her involvement in the movie. “I am really happy and excited that I have given my voice to junior Elsa,” says Sitara.

Namrata Shirodkar, who accompanied her daughter at the conference, said, “My daughter’s part in the movie was quite little; it was more about the flashback in the movie. The character of Elsa depicts my daughter and we are really happy that she is in the movie giving her voice to her favourite character Elsa.”

