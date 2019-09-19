Extend financial help to rain affected: BJP

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Nalgonda: The BJP on Thursday urged the State government to allocate double bedroom houses to poor people whose houses were damaged in Nalgonda in the recent heavy rains.

A delegation of BJP headed by its district president Nukala Narsimha Reddy met district Collector Gaurav Uppal in his camp office and submitted a memorandum on their demands.

Later, speaking to the media, Narsimha Reddy said heavy rains on Tuesday night had brought misery to the people since crops and property loss was reported in the district. People faced hardships due to rain water entering houses in several areas including Rajiv Nagar, NTR Nagar, Savarkar Nagar, Leprosy Colony, SR Nagar, Gollaguda, Abbasiya Colony, Asad Nagar and Sundaraiah Nagar.

He urged the government to extend financial help and essential commodities including rice, cooking oil and dal to people who were affected by the rain. Double bedroom houses should be allocated to those whose houses had collapsed due to heavy rain. He wanted the government to take up repair of roads which were breached due to flood water. He also underlined the need to replace electric poles that were damaged and restore power supply in these areas.

BJP leaders Veerelli Chandrasekhar, Pothepaka Sambaiah and others were present.

