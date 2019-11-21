Extend pensions to fishermen: Mudiraj Maha Sabha

By | Published: 6:18 pm

Nalgonda: Mudiraj Maha Sabha, a fishermen organisation, on Thursday urged the State government to extend pensions to fishermen who are above 50 years of age.

The organisation celebrated the World Fisheries Day and its fifth formation day at Clock Tower Centre in Nalgonda. Its working president Pidigam Nagaiah Mudiraj said the people of Mudiraj community remained backward in society and that it had become difficult for them to earn a livelihood through their caste-based profession. He wanted the State government to extend old-age pension to the people of the community who crossed 50 years. In addition to this, the government should also extend Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the community families in the event of any accidental deaths, he added.

He also urged the State government to provide Rs 5 lakh housing loan to members of the Fishermen Cooperative Society and as much loan under self employment scheme to the people of the community with no interest rate, he added.

He said the government should set up a special corporation for the welfare of the community and demanded that it also form fishermen cooperative societies in villages with no water bodies.

