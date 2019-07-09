Extending a helping wand

By | Published: 8:23 pm 8:24 pm

Known for serving 30 years in field of magic, hypnotisms and illusion, Samala Venu helmed a magic workshop for unemployed youth in the city recently. The recipient of several national and international honours taught some of his famous tricks to young attendees at Dikusha Guest House at the workshop on his way to Hyderabad.

Organised by BS Ramullu who is the chairman of Telangana BC Commission, the initiative by Venu was aimed at providing the youth with a life skill that they can acquire for self-employment.

Talking about the workshop, magician Venu says, “I have been training youth for over five years now in colleges across Telangana. But for this initiative, we have handpicked around 200 students from remote areas of the state to teach them 20 magic tricks. We provided them with ties, coats and suits for their future performances to further aid their livelihood.”

Calling the meeting “wonderful”, the magician says he was appreciated for his contribution to the community’s youth. “The national chairman S Bhagwan Lal was very much happy about our efforts and expressed his will to conduct similar workshops across all states of the country,” said the Guinness record holder.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter