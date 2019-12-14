Extortion gang arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The Langar Houz police arrested a four-member extortion gang including two juveniles on Friday. Officials seized a knife and an auto-rickshaw used by them for committing offences. The arrested persons are Syed Jaffar and Mohd Majeeduddin, and two juveniles. According to the police, the gang members were from the same neighbourhood, and in need of quick money, they started extorting people found in secluded areas.

