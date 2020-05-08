Extra caution helps to beat Covid: Officials

By | Published: 7:39 pm

Hyderabad: The steady rise in coronavirus cases across the country, especially in neighbouring States like Maharashtra, and the possible spurt in cases in the coming days due to the arrival of Indian nationals from foreign countries has now made it vital for the community to strictly follow the lockdown guidelines, health officials on Friday said.

The reasons for urging public to adhere to the lockdown restrictions by the health authorities are many. The third phase of lockdown in Telangana is imposed with certain exemptions in orange, green and red zones. The impact of these relaxations on the number of coronavirus cases in the State is not yet known.

The arrival of fresh batch of Indian nationals to individual States and inter-State migration of people, especially students from Telangana who are stuck in other States, also has the potential to trigger a surge in SARS-CoV-2.

In the last 10 days, the number of persons requiring ICU care and ventilators has doubled in the country. Despite lockdown, due to spurt in cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, nationally the doubling time of cases has gone down to just 11 days, which could have its impact in Telangana too.

Based on analysis by public health experts, Covid-19 outbreak, within four months, has now overtaken and has become leading cause of deaths worldwide, which has made it more deadlier than SARS, MERS and H1N1.

“Unless it is very important, individuals must strive to remain indoors. Already, a lot of relaxations are in place. The aim of imposing the lockdown is not to allow the virus to get a foothold within the community in Hyderabad. Therefore, general public must continue to follow the advisories issued during the lockdown,” says Superintendent, Fever Hospital, Dr K Shankar.

