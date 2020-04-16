‘Extraction’ role required Priyanshu Painyuli to have a dialect coach

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Mumbai: Actor Priyanshu Painyuli plays a Bangladeshi character in the upcoming digital film “Extraction”, and he says the film’s director Sam Hargrave did not want to take chances with the way his character spoke on the screen. A diction coach was hired for Priyanshu, so that he got his Bangadeshi dialect right.

“The director, Sam Hargrave, was very particular that I speak in the local Bangladeshi language and look like one. So, I was given a dialogue coach from Dhaka named Raffael Ahsan when the preparation was on,” Priyanshu said.

“To nail the part, I used to sit with Raffael everyday for a few hours over video chat and the process continued over a couple of months. Also, the practice of learning languages comes from a Bollywood musical show I had previously been a part of. It travelled around the world and was called Taj Express, where I had spoken in the native languages of different countries like China, France, Russia and so on,” he added.

For “Extraction”, Priyanshu watched a couple of documentaries to see “behavioural patterns and demeanour”.

“The dialogue coach was with me throughout the shoot. The prep and comfort that Sam and the crew gave me gave me the confidence to play a role like this. I don’t remember much of the Bangladeshi language except the lines I am speaking in the film but every learning comes to good use,” he added.

Originally titled “Dhaka”, the film also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Rudraksh Jaiswal. It revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Chris Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. Hemsworth shot for the Netflix film in India in 2018. In India, he shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The film will release on Netflix on April 24.