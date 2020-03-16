Extramarks announces full, free access to app until April 30

By | Published: 4:45 pm

New Delhi: In view of the coronavirus scare, education technology company Extramarks on Monday said it will give all students full and free access to its app until April 30th, 2020.

“This initiative (Go-To-School) will give all students full and free access to the entire Extramarks – The learning app until April 30, 2020, and to JEE and NEET crash courses, starting 20th and 23rd March respectively,” Extramarks said in a release.

Moreover, this initiative will allow schools to take live online classes through the Extramarks technology platform anytime, anywhere, for free with added benefits of being able to assign homeworks and worksheets through the platform.

“As much life comes to a standstill, thanks to technology, learning can continue. We are, hence, giving free access of all our learning apps to students till April 30, and of our technology platform to schools so that they can conduct online classes, under the Go-To-School initiative,” said Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO, Extramarks Education.

The full and free access to the platform can be sought by downloading the app redeeming the [email protected] code, while the JEE and NEET crash course by Extramarks can be accessed by downloading the JEE/NEET Test Prep app by Extramarks and applying code [email protected] during checkout, Extramarks said.

The global economy has plunged into a deep crisis due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that has killed over 6,000 and sickened lakhs of people around the globe.