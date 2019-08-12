Extramarks wins Global Educators’ Award for best education app

By | Published: 3:47 pm

New Delhi: Extramarks, India’s leading education technology company, was recognized for its efforts towards creating cutting-edge learning solutions at the Global Educators Fest 2019.

The ed-tech company bagged the award for the Best Mobile App for School Students and IIT-JEE and NEET Test Prep at the Awards Night hosted at The Ananta, Udaipur.

The honour is a recognition of Extramarks’ work for close to a decade in creating digital learning solutions, which combine the best of technology and pedagogy to deliver world class learning solutions to students across India and beyond.

Extramarks is the first ed-tech company from India to have gone global, with presence in South Africa, Indonesia and the Middle-East.

The jury for the Global Education Awards lauded Extramarks for having a “profound impact on the way education is delivered today”. They also concurred that Extramarks “has the potential to transform education delivery tomorrow along with improved learning outcomes”.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Kulshrestha, Founder and CMD, Extramarks Education, said, “We are delighted to receive this award which acknowledges the continuous initiative of Extramarks towards revolutionizing education delivery in India.”

“We have been engaged in creating interactive and visual learning solutions, which take the boredom out of learning, and empower each learning to tread upon their unique academic paths through personalized learning journeys.”

Extramarks learning solutions are visual, interactive and promise a fun learning experience. They cater to the entire spectrum of learning, right from early childhood, to school learning, and finally to the competitive exam segment with solutions for JEE, NEET and CA Foundation aspirants.

Extramarks’ flagship product, Extramarks – The Learning App, is a firm favourite with students across the country, having clocked 6 million downloads in the short span since its launch.

Their apps for test prep segment — the IIT-JEE and NEET Test Prep App — are enabled with the robust testing engine, which give student the correct exposure into exam pattern and format, and help them get exam ready through live tests and instant reports and peer rankings.

The Global Educators Fest celebrates the spirit of innovation in learning.

Extramarks is among the top and trusted names, who, with their in-house team of close to 3,500 employees, have been keeping the flag of innovation in education fluttering high.