F1 is my ultimate goal: Mira Erda

Hyderabad: The first Indian woman racer to compete in Formula IV SEA Championship and the prestigious W Series, Mira Erda said she aims to compete in Formula One racing and believes that the experience of participating in international events will help her to achieve her goal.

“I have been getting good opportunities. I want to compete in F3 tournaments next year and do some testing and in Asian races. It is every driver’s dream to reach the F1 but not everyone gets the chance because of factors like experience, infrastructure and financial side. I need to train hard to achieve that goal,” the Red Bull racer said on the sidelines of Red Bull Kart Fight National Finals in Chicane Circuit, Shameerpet on Friday.

“We have a lot of girls who are coming up for all these events. I am very happy to see the growth that India has achieved in the last few years. However, it will take some more time to see complete progress,” the 19-year-old racer from Vadodara said.

Talking about the racing scenario in Hyderabad, Mira said she came to the city first in 2010 to compete in her first National Championship. “That’s where my journey started. We got a good response from racers in Hyderabad for the Red Bull event though we couldn’t organise one of our qualifying events here. The drivers from Hyderabad like Adithya came to Gujarat to attend the qualifier. There are a lot of passionate drivers in Hyderabad. I just want to make sure that we help them as much as possible,” she said.

“They (young racers) need more driving experience. That will come only by racing. They need to participate in more number of local racing championships. We have a lot of professional racing teams in South India. They can approach them and try to get the licence.”

“Racing is an expensive sport. I have my racing team where I charge only the basic cost. I am from a middle-class background and I know how difficult it is to be a racer.”

Talking about her upcoming events, Mira said she will participate in the JKTA National Championship in Formula IV LGB category. “The finals will be held in Budha International Circuit in November,” Mira signed off.

