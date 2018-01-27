Fabiola for Kolkata main event

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:09 am 3:55 pm

Kolkata: J.E.Mckeown-trained Fabiola, who is working well in the morning trials, is expected to score in the David Jacob Cup 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday . False rails are up. The first race starts at 12 00 p.m.

Selections:

1. Rising From Ashes 1, Adamantium 2, Bambini Festa 3

2. Timeless Treasure 1, Dark Angel 2, Aquaticaa 3

3. Aragon 1, Happy Returns 2, Spallanzani 3

4. Desert Falcon 1, Prolific Visit 2, Bacaardi 3

5. Fabiola 1, Magique 2, Vrishank 3

6. Alldero 1, Avarua 2, Very Special 3

7. Levante 1, Roman Flame 2, Romantic Lass 3

8. Ayra’s Pet 1, Sangfroid 2, Celerino 3

9. Monaco 1, Tibidabo 2, Malana 3

Day’s Best: Desert Falcon

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9. 1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3. 2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.