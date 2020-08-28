Fabric of success

Clothes made out of lotus silk are much sought-after by fashion designers

By | Published: 12:56 pm 2:45 pm

Hanoi: Vietnamese weaver Phan Thi Thuan hitches up her trousers as she wades into a lotus paddy to gather the stems needed to make a rare and highly sought-after thread.

Her great-aunt made and sold traditional silk to the French during colonial rule, passing the technique on to Thuan, who started weaving when she was six in her village on the outskirts of Hanoi.

But three years ago Thuan spotted a new opportunity in the lotus stems left to rot in nearby fields after the seeds had been harvested for food.

She began extracting the fibre found in the stems to make “lotus silk”, an exclusive fabric highly sought by fashion designers.

“I was the first in Vietnam,” the 65-year-old told AFP proudly. Thanks to her vision, Thuan today leads a team of about 20 mostly female workers who snap off the stems in the paddies, before they tease out the fragile fibres and roll them into thread.

It’s a painstaking process — a large scarf requires the thread of around 9,200 stems and would take one worker around two months to complete — but Thuan insists it’s worth it.

While a regular silk scarf might go for $20, even a smaller lotus version — popular with pre-coronavirus tourists — fetches more than 10 times that.

Although lotus silk is made in a handful of countries — including Myanmar and Cambodia — Thuan is seen as an innovator in Vietnam.

She has been supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology, which kickstarted a three-year national-level project to further develop the harvesting technique.

huan also runs training sessions during the school holidays, hoping to show children there is space for dynamism even in this ancient profession.